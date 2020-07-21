Advertisement

College of the Atlantic announces partnership for COVID-19 testing

COA is partnering with The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 21, 2020
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is testing everyone who returns to campus this fall for COVID-19.

After classes begin, the school plans to continue testing 20% of its population each week.

The effort is made possible by a new partnership with The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Tests are performed on campus and then sent to labs in Massachusetts for analysis.

“We are very pleased to be working with The Broad Institute to help keep our community safe,” COA President Darron Collins said. “This testing plan, combined with proper social and mechanical protocols, will go a long way toward helping us maintain a healthy and productive learning environment this fall.”

COA has roughly 460 students, faculty and staff.

While there will be in-person instruction, many classes are going online.

Additional safety measures include mandated face coverings, physical distance and potential preventative quarantines.

The fall semester begins Friday, September 11th.

