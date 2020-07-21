City of Bangor grapples with influx of homeless people

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday night, a city council committee meeting focused on continuing problems with homelessness.

One point of discussion was how the city has been a magnet for those without a place to live, even outside the state.

"It feels like we get one person housed and then five to ten more people show up. It's just a constant influx of people coming to the area."

Torelin Jager is the homeless outreach coordinator for the city of Bangor. Since last year she's helped secure housing in the area for 32 people. She's also helped another 34 return to where they came from, with ongoing support.

But the homeless population continues to rise.

“We need other communities surrounding Bangor when they find people in their community who are in need of shelter they need to take care of those people in their home communities.” said Rindy Fogler of Bangor Public Health and Community Services. Bangor can’t be the answer. We don’t have the resources. We don’t have the housing stock.”

Not all of those who are homeless arrive in Bangor on their own.

“We have instances where we have evidence that other communities have actually transported people into Bangor and dropped them off.” said Fogler. “And yes we are a service center and yes we do have shelters but there are protocols that should be followed if something like that is going to happen.”

City officials expressed interest in a meeting involving more organizations and municipalities to help craft better practices as a region - in addition to more local solutions. Assistant City Manager Richard Cromwell said that the meeting was productive.

“Things that we were able to walk away with.... the potential to add maybe additional support for the homeless outreach coordinator. Not sure what that position would look like yet.”

