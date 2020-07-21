Bangor officials discuss the city’s homeless population

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city leaders took a closer look at the city’s homeless population.

It was the focus of a city committee meeting on Monday night.

It comes as business owners expressed concerns in regards to 29 people without shelter staying at the Ramada by Wyndham Bangor off Odlin Road.

However, Bangor’s Community Services Program Manager tells TV5 up to three times as many individuals may be using the free housing.

Last week, Maine State Housing Authority officials confirmed that Penobscot Community Health Care was able to secure funding and provide shelter at the Ramada as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangor police officials say they saw a spike in calls in that area because of rising disturbance complaints, like theft and property damage.

Bangor City Councilors talked about a number of ways to combat homelessness, including holding a summit which would bring area shelters and city officials to the table to talk about the growing issue.

Bangor’s outreach coordinator says most individuals are refusing help for housing services or substance abuse treatment.

Mike Jellison, owner of Fielder’s Choice near the Ramada, says he’s worried about the impact on his business.

“We are begging for help. We have never had an issue so pressing as this because this grant cannot continue at the Ramada. It’s just not right, and it’s not serving the purpose it was intended for.”

Noah Nesin is with Penobscot Community Health Care. He said, “More work is needed. More resources are needed, and this problem has 1,000 facets to it that requires a lot of new and innovative thinking. We are committed to doing that to working with the city and all of our partners as we continue to serve people experiencing homelessness.”

Pickering Square is another area where business owners are raising concerns.

Police say they just talked with one about the safety of employees walking to and from the parking garage.

Bangor city officials say they will discuss the issue at future meetings.

