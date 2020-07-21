Bangor Historical Society to hold learning event on prostitution in the mid-1800’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Historical Society will hold a special online learning event Thursday examining prostitution in the city in the mid-1800s.

The Facebook Live event will run from 4 to 5 pm and will feature a discussion of businesses and Bangor’s “houses of ill repute.”It’s seen through the eyes of Dr. William W. Sanger in his 1858 essay titled, “The History of Prostitution.”

“One of the reasons women turned to prostitution was that they were paid so poorly in comparison to men in similar jobs,” said Monique Bouchard of the Historical Society. “Or there were jobs that he thought women were well suited for but were not permitted socially. That was part of the problem culturally that led women to a life of prostitution.”

For more information, check out the Bangor Historical Society on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.