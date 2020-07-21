A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead, Seasonable Temperatures & Less Humid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cooler and less humid day afternoon ahead as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A west/northwesterly breeze will usher a cooler, more seasonable and less humid airmass into the region. We’ll still be plenty warm but not nearly as hot as yesterday with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon and dewpoints falling to the 50s to low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60° for most spots. We could see a few upper 40s across some northern locales by daybreak.

Weak low pressure approaching the region Wednesday will bring us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for some showers later in the day especially over southern and coastal areas although it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° Wednesday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to move through the region on Thursday bringing us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day along with increasing humidity too. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will return to our forecast for Friday. Friday looks nice with sunshine, lower humidity and seasonable temperatures. The nice weather hangs on into the start of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s Saturday.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 75°-84°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 49°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly over southern and coastal areas. Highs in the 70s to around 80°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

