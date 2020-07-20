Advertisement

Veazie Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying person

The picture was captured from a video given by a resident of Veazie.
The picture was captured from a video given by a resident of Veazie.
By Brianna Bires
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Veazie Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person.

According to police, the person is suspect in numerous thefts that have occurred around Veazie.



If you have any information can call the Veazie Police Department at 947-2358.

