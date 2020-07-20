University of Maine System preparing to open campuses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A safe way to return to campus.

That was one of the focuses for the University of Maine System Board of Trustees during their virtual meeting today.

The System Chancellor unveiled the guidelines earlier this month, all of them focused on safety.

“We’re at a point where we will invite students back. It won’t be back to the way our university has operated before the COVID-19 experience. It will be built on science, built on planning, built on our desire to give students opportunities to learn,” said Dannel Malloy, UMS System Chancellor.

A huge piece of this plan is systemic testing for COVID-19.

“We have testing protocols, where every resident on our campuses will be tested. All students coming from out of state will be tested. There will be on-going systemic testing on a representative basis so that we can keep track of the presence to the best of our abilities on our campuses,” said Malloy.

Despite the pandemic enrollment in the state's public university system remains steady.

The fall semester for the University of Maine System begins August 31st.

