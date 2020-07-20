Summer drama camp held in Sangerville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft is holding its children's summer drama camp.

This week the day camp is being held at the East Sangerville Grange.

Camp size is limited to ten per session this year, and all the sessions are booked.

Camp director David Murray says drama camp gives the kids confidence and helps them learn how to work on a team.

The kids will help write a script and perform it at the end of the week. On Monday they were crafting props and costume pieces.

”We do all sorts of games and activities.” said Murray. “Teach them some of the basics and we also put on a play for the parents at the end.”

This year, the performance will be filmed and provided to the parents to avoid having too many people gather.

