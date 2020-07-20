Advertisement

Property dispute in Dover-Foxcroft results in some unusual architecture

Dover-Foxcroft man saws neighbors garage in half after years of arguments over a disputed property line.
Dover-Foxcroft man saws neighbors garage in half after years of arguments over a disputed property line.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A property dispute in Dover Foxcroft has resulted in some unique looking architecture.

According to the Piscataquis Observer on May 26th Gabriel Brawn took a sawzall to his neighbor's garage.

It was the end result of years of dispute between him and the tenants on the adjacent property.

Surveyors had determined that Brawn’s property line cut right through the center of the neighboring driveway and garage.

Dover-Foxcroft police chief Ryan Reardon says no charges have been filed.

He added that property disputes are common, but don’t usually escalate this far.

”At least once a week there’s some kind of property dispute amongst the people. This one is as extreme as I’ve ever seen.”

We were unable to make contact with either Brawn or his neighbor for comment.

The Piscataquis Observer reports that the Brawn's are putting up a fence.

They quoted Tracy Brawn as saying “Fences make good neighbors.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MaineDOT warns of new I-95 traffic pattern due to bridge project in Hampden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Starting Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic to a temporary diversion road at the East Bridge over the Souadabscook Stream.

Back To School

Psychologist offers advice on talking to your kids about returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety. He says it's totally normal for kids, parents and school staff alike to feel anxious due to an uncertain school schedule.

News

Maine Education Association speaks on “Returning to Classroom” safety requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Department of Education updated its “Framework for Returning to Classroom Instruction” last Friday.

Local

Pine Tree Hospice raising money with “Pinwheel Flowers.”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Pine Tree Hospice want to ‘plant’ bright pinwheel flowers at your house or the house of someone you know.

Latest News

Local

Free software writing program recruiting applicants for Fall of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Code Maine Coding Academy is an online program designed to train students to be software developers.

News

MaineDOT warns of new traffic pattern on I-95 in Hampden

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beginning Wednesday July 22nd, the MaineDOT will be shifting northbound traffic on I-95 in Hampden to a temporary diversion roadway.

News

Bangor boy getting kidney transplant from living donor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We told you about six-year-old Bentley this winter and how he's been dealing with kidney disease since birth.

News

UMS preparing to open campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny With Lower Humidity Tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny With Lower Humidity Tomorrow

Local

Summer drama camp held in Sangerville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drama camp is a bit different this year, but staff say they're glad to be operating