Property dispute in Dover-Foxcroft results in some unusual architecture

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A property dispute in Dover Foxcroft has resulted in some unique looking architecture.

According to the Piscataquis Observer on May 26th Gabriel Brawn took a sawzall to his neighbor's garage.

It was the end result of years of dispute between him and the tenants on the adjacent property.

Surveyors had determined that Brawn’s property line cut right through the center of the neighboring driveway and garage.

Dover-Foxcroft police chief Ryan Reardon says no charges have been filed.

He added that property disputes are common, but don’t usually escalate this far.

”At least once a week there’s some kind of property dispute amongst the people. This one is as extreme as I’ve ever seen.”

We were unable to make contact with either Brawn or his neighbor for comment.

The Piscataquis Observer reports that the Brawn's are putting up a fence.

They quoted Tracy Brawn as saying “Fences make good neighbors.”

