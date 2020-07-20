Advertisement

Pine Tree Hospice raising money with “Pinwheel Flowers.”

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Pine Tree Hospice has rolled out a fundraiser that’s easy and a great way to help your community. 

They want to ‘plant’ bright pinwheel flowers at your house or the house of someone you know. It’s $10 for one flower, or a “bouquet” of three for $25.

Pine Tree Hospice is a non-medical volunteer hospice and relies on fundraising, donations, or grants for one hundred percent of its operating costs.

They are now accepting facebook messages to let them know where to plant the flowers.

“It’s something that’s fun,” said Kristen Sutherland, Pine Tree’s Executive Director. “It’s a fun distraction. We’re hoping that neighbors will see. They’re really big and colorful, so we’re hoping that they just bring some smiles to peoples’ faces and causes them to wonder where they all came from.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a pinwheel flower for yourself, or surprising a friend or loved one, find Pine Tree Hospice on Facebook.

