NAC and GNAC cancel fall sports, Thomas and St. Joe’s to play independently
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Both the NAC and the GNAC announced they are cancelling fall sports conference competitions. Despite the announcement, two Maine schools announced their own plans. Thomas College and St Joe’s College both will attempt to hold fall sports without their conferences. They both hope to be able to have fall competition independently.
