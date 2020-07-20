Advertisement

MaineDOT warns of new I-95 traffic pattern due to bridge project in Hampden

Starting Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic to a temporary diversion road at the East Bridge over the Souadabscook Stream.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hampden, Maine (WABI) -

A traffic alert for folks traveling I-95 Northbound in Hampden.

Starting Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic to a temporary diversion road at the East Bridge over the Souadabscook Stream.

This is the first of four diversions the DOT will be using to accommodate interstate bridge work.

Officials say these bridges are in dire need of repairs.

The traffic pattern DOT is using is a good way to get work done and not disrupt drivers according to officials.

Paul Merrill with MaineDOT says, ”This way allows people to stay on the highway that way they don’t have to get off an exit and navigate the side roads to get back on. That also prevents people from overwhelming the local roads with traffic that is trying to get around on the interstate.”

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully, observe signs and obey speed limits while passing through work zones.

Beginning this Wednesday, northbound traffic on I-95 in Hampden will be shifted to a temporary diversion roadway in the...

Posted by MaineDOT on Monday, July 20, 2020

