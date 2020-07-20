Advertisement

Maine Elite Passing Camp preparing football players hopeful for a season

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Elite Passing Camp is underway at Cony high school. Players around the state are getting ready for the season in case it does happen.

"It's good to get back out with the guys," says Foxcroft senior wide receiver Logan Martin, "Some of the guys I haven't seen in a long time, especially the ones from different schools. It is good to see the talent here in Maine get out and get a bunch of guys going to work."

“Get our footwork down,” says Lawrence senior wide receiver Zach Nickerson, “timing down and a bunch of that stuff.”

For high school football players there is a lot of doubt about having a season. It’s considered a high-risk sport for COVID-19 nationally.

“Control what you can control. We get to work out today and get to work with some quarterbacks and some wide receivers. Will make the most out of that today and do the same thing tomorrow,” says Leavitt head coach and Maine Elite Passing Camp coordinator Mike Hathaway, “As we continue to get more information will adjust our training.”

It might be hard for some to prepare for a season which might not happen. But not these guys.

“We just tried to look up, hope we might have a season,” says Nickerson, “so still try to work out as much as we can.”

“It must be hard for some kids,” says Martin, “but for me I am, season or not, I’m a workhorse you know. I am out here pretty much every day, out on the practice field, putting in work.”

“You know there’s a lot of meetings this week. Between the football committee, the sports medicine committee, and at the MPA,” Hathaway says, “So we are just kind of waiting to see what comes out of those meetings and at our own meetings our conversations we are willing to do whatever it takes to have a season.”

