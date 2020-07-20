Maine Education Association speaks on “Returning to Classroom” safety requirements

(WABI) -The Maine Education Association says it’s happy to hear safety measures that will need to be in place for schools to re-open are “requirements” instead of guidelines.

The Department of Education updated its “Framework for Returning to Classroom Instruction” last Friday.

The president of the MEA says members are also pleased the emphasis on safety is not just for students but educators as well. These safety measures will be financially supported by up to $165 million in Federal CARES Act funding, but the MEA says more will likely be needed.

