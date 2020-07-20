Maine CDC reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 24 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths on Monday.

The total number of deaths remains at 117.

The 24 new cases brings the total number of cases in Maine to 3,711.

A total of 3,159 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 11 over the past 24 hours.

Maine also has 435 active cases, an increase of 13 since Sunday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 117

Total cases: 3,711

Confirmed cases: 3,287

Probable cases: 424

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%

Patients recovered: 3,159

Active cases: 435

Currently hospitalized: 9

Patients in intensive care unit: 8

Patients on ventilators: 5