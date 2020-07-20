Maine CDC reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 24 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths on Monday.
The total number of deaths remains at 117.
The 24 new cases brings the total number of cases in Maine to 3,711.
A total of 3,159 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 11 over the past 24 hours.
Maine also has 435 active cases, an increase of 13 since Sunday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 117
- Total cases: 3,711
- Confirmed cases: 3,287
- Probable cases: 424
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%
- Patients recovered: 3,159
- Active cases: 435
- Currently hospitalized: 9
- Patients in intensive care unit: 8
- Patients on ventilators: 5
