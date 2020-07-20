Hot & Humid This Afternoon, A Few Showers & Storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The hot and humid weather will continue through the rest of our Monday under partly sunny skies with high temperatures topping off in the 80 to low 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s on average making for a very tropical feeling afternoon. The combination of the heat and humidity will produce heat index values in the mid-90s for some spots so do your best to stay cool today. A cold front will cross the state this afternoon giving us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms could produce some gusty wind and very heavy rainfall. The cold front will exit the area this evening. Any showers and thunderstorms will exit then as well followed by clearing skies as the night progresses. A secondary cold front will cross the state late tonight, allowing cooler and less humid air to move into the state late. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid-60s.

A cooler and less humid day on tap for Tuesday. We’ll a good deal of sunshine Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for highs with dewpoints in the 50s. Low pressure approaching the region Wednesday will bring us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for some showers later in the day especially over southern and coastal areas. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80° Wednesday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to move through the region on Thursday bringing us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the day along with increasing humidity too. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will return to our forecast for Friday. Friday looks beautiful with sunshine, low humidity and seasonable temperatures.

Rest of Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and heavy downpours. Highs between 82°-92°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies early then clearing. Becoming less humid late. Lows between 57°-67°. Light west/northwest wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 74°-84°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly over southern and coastal areas. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.