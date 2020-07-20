Free software writing program recruiting applicants for Fall of 2020

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Code Maine Coding Academy is an online program designed to train students to be software developers.

Based out of Dover-Foxcroft, the nine month program is free and is recruiting for enrollment for the fall.

Students work with real world technologies to learn the fundamentals of coding and app development. They are eligible to receive college credit from Eastern Maine Community College toward a Computer Science degree.

“The focus was to give folks access to a career that could support them,” said Tara Smith, Directer at Code Maine. “But also give them the opportunity to stay locally in places like Dover-Foxcroft, or Greenville, or any of those great towns in Northern Maine.”

Applicants must have a high school diploma and be a Maine resident. To apply for the Code Maine Coding Academy, visit codemaine.net

