Doctor offers ways to safely beat the heat

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With many pools closed and summer temperatures rising, beating the heat could be a bit more challenging than normal.

Dr. Laurel Parker at Maine General Medical Center suggests wearing sunscreen, hats and lighter colored clothing while avoiding the heat of the day if you can. Parker emphasized the importance of making sure your children are protected as well and to never leave them in a hot car.

She also offered advice for staying cool while wearing a mask.

“Wearing a mask is really one of the most important things we can all be doing for our community at this time. It does get hot, so a couple of things are really important, number one, staying hydrated is even more important,” Parker said. “When you’re wearing a mask sometimes you forget to be drinking more frequently so take a break, get away from people, go in your own space, drink lots of fluids.”

Parker says if you are starting to feel unwell, try to get somewhere cool or find some shade. She suggests covering yourself with a cool cloth if able.

If you start to feel worse, please call 911.

