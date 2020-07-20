Daily Poll results
We asked, and you responded.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
We asked, and you responded.
With Hannaford announcing their decision to phase out the selling of tobacco products, we asked:
“Should other grocery store chains stop selling tobacco products?”
A total of 1166 votes were received.
56% responded with yes, 44% responded with no.
Watch this video to learn about how to locate the daily poll question on our website.
Previous polls:
“Are you happy with the results of the primary?”
640 responses- 47% Yes, 53% No
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.