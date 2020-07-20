Daily Poll results

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

We asked, and you responded.

With Hannaford announcing their decision to phase out the selling of tobacco products, we asked:

“Should other grocery store chains stop selling tobacco products?”

A total of 1166 votes were received.

56% responded with yes, 44% responded with no.

