Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Lower Humidity Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first cold front has passed through the state. A secondary cold front will move through later tonight. Once this frontal boundary passes, the humidity will drop across the state in quite a big way. Skies will begin to clear out as well. Lows will drop back to the 50s north, with low to mid 60s for the southern part of the state.

My pick of the week is tomorrow. High pressure will build in behind the front and skies will turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. This area of high pressure will push to our north and east on Wednesday. As it does so, an area of low pressure will move in from the southwest. It will remain mostly dry for the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, a few afternoon and evening showers are possible Wednesday. A warm front will pass through the state on Thursday. Along with this will be variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The humidity will also increase. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. High pressure moves back in on Friday. Skies will clear out and highs will generally run around average, in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The humidity will likely decrease as well.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lowering humidity. Lows will fall back to the low to mid 60s for much of the state. Winds light out of the west/northwest.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and less humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low humidity as well. There is the threat for a few evening and nighttime showers. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Increasing humidity and cloudiness. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as well. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The hot and humid weather will continue through the rest of our Monday under partly sunny skies with high temperatures topping off in the 80 to low 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s on average making for a very tropical feeling afternoon. The combination of the heat and humidity will produce heat index values in the mid-90s for some spots so do your best to stay cool today.

A hot and very humid day ahead for our Monday. We’ll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures topping off in the 80 to low 90s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s on average making for a very tropical feeling day.

Hazy, Hot & Humid Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A warm front passed through the state today with increased the humidity across the region. This will only allow for lows to drop back to the upper 60s to mid 70s for much of the state tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible as well.

Patchy Fog Tonight, Very Warm & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A weak area of high pressure builds well to our south tonight, skies will remain partly to mostly clear with patchy fog developing once again. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

There will be areas of fog this morning, most of this should dissipate throughout the morning hours. It may linger later along the coastline. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected for much of the day. However, as we head into the afternoon, an isolated, pop-up shower or brief thunderstorm is possible. Best chance in Central and Northern Maine. Highs today will top out in the 80s for much of the state, a little cooler along the coast.

Showers ending this evening then patchy fog developing. Early fog then hazy, warm and muggy Saturday

Low pressure is forecast to push a warm front into the region today bringing us some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the evening hours. At this point it looks like the most numerous/heaviest showers will be over northern and western areas with more scattered showers elsewhere.

