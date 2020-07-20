Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Lower Humidity Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first cold front has passed through the state. A secondary cold front will move through later tonight. Once this frontal boundary passes, the humidity will drop across the state in quite a big way. Skies will begin to clear out as well. Lows will drop back to the 50s north, with low to mid 60s for the southern part of the state.

My pick of the week is tomorrow. High pressure will build in behind the front and skies will turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. This area of high pressure will push to our north and east on Wednesday. As it does so, an area of low pressure will move in from the southwest. It will remain mostly dry for the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, a few afternoon and evening showers are possible Wednesday. A warm front will pass through the state on Thursday. Along with this will be variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The humidity will also increase. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. High pressure moves back in on Friday. Skies will clear out and highs will generally run around average, in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The humidity will likely decrease as well.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lowering humidity. Lows will fall back to the low to mid 60s for much of the state. Winds light out of the west/northwest.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and less humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low humidity as well. There is the threat for a few evening and nighttime showers. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Increasing humidity and cloudiness. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as well. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

