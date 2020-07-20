Bangor boy getting kidney transplant from living donor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A little boy from Bangor has a big day on Tuesday.

Thanks to the kindness of a stranger Bentley Newell will be getting a new kidney.

37-year-old Kristyn Nordfors, a rural mail carrier from Brewer, saw the story after her niece shared it on Facebook and knew she wanted to help. (WABI)

We told you about six-year-old Bentley this winter and how he's been dealing with kidney disease since birth.

More than 100 people reached out to his hospital to be a donor, including Kristyn Nordfors of Brewer.

She was a match, and Tuesday morning, she’ll be donating her kidney to Bentley at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Good luck, Bentley and Kristyn!

You can find out more about the story and how to donate to his GoFundMe on Bentley’s Page on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.