Bangor boy getting kidney transplant from living donor
Bentley Newell and Kristyn Nordfors just met for the first time in July.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A little boy from Bangor has a big day on Tuesday.
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger Bentley Newell will be getting a new kidney.
We told you about six-year-old Bentley this winter and how he's been dealing with kidney disease since birth.
More than 100 people reached out to his hospital to be a donor, including Kristyn Nordfors of Brewer.
She was a match, and Tuesday morning, she’ll be donating her kidney to Bentley at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Good luck, Bentley and Kristyn!
You can find out more about the story and how to donate to his GoFundMe on Bentley’s Page on Facebook by clicking here.
