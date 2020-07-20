Advertisement

Back to School: RSU 25 planning for fall return

Superintendent says they've been working on plan for months.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - School officials continue to work on plans for re-opening amid a pandemic.

This after the state released a three-tier system last week on whether students should go back to class or continue learning remotely.

TV5 spoke with RSU 25′s superintendent Monday in Bucksport.

“It’s an amazing task,” said RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby . “It’s so complex when you look at the different levels of what we have to address.”

Boothby says they’ve been working on this plan to bring kids back to school since the spring when the year ended with remote learning.

“We just started targeting different segments of the plan breaking it down into manageable pieces and jump in and start planning piece by piece by piece.”

With so many pieces, some of the first decisions centered around spacing.

“We’ve actually had the opportunity to design our own table dividers, so in addition to wearing masks the kids are going to be separated by some physical barriers,” he explained.

Food service will change, too.

“We already determined we won’t be serving in the cafeterias,” said Boothby. “We’ll be serving the students in their rooms and in general areas because we need to provide spacing while they are eating. So, we’ve got to provide space but it will not be in the cafeteria.”

In addition to figuring out busing, what's allowed and what's available - there are questions about teachers and children.

“Who specifically is coming back for staff and who specifically is coming back for students,” wondered Boothby. “How many students will be here in person, how many students are going to access their education remotely. And finalizing that delivery.”

Cleaning schedules, additional staffing needs. RSU 25, like every other district in the state still has work to be done. They all await the Education Department’s announcement on red, yellow or green classifications - which is expected on July 31st.

The colors indicate which districts could safely return to in-person learning and which ones should plan to keep kids home.

Until then they continue to chip away,

“The plan is never going to be the final plan,” said Boothby. “That’s one of the things we have to accept here is that the plan will be adaptive based on situation.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Psychologist offers advice on talking to your kids about returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety. He says it's totally normal for kids, parents and school staff alike to feel anxious due to an uncertain school schedule.

Back To School

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back To School

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety.

Education

University of Maine System preparing to open campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
UMS preparing to open campuses

Latest News

Back To School

RSU 25 back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
School officials continue to work on plans for re-opening amid a pandemic. This after the state released a three-tier system last week on whether students should go back to class - or continue learning remotely.

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Bangor Superintendent reacts to Mills administration’s return to school guidance

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Courtney Cortright
When it comes to schools in Bangor, Webb says the best-case scenario would be the green category, which would allow kids back in classrooms for face-to-face instruction.

Back To School

Maine Department of Education breaks down plans for schools to reopen

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Governor Mills announced the three-tiered system Friday as a resource for school districts.

Back To School

Local teacher weighs in on concerns of teachers this school year

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine teacher weighs in

Back To School

Mills’ administration provides information about fall education guidance and plans

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
These guidelines are not mandates and they expect them to vary depending on school administrative unit.