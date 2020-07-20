Advertisement

Auburn man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Police say Walker had an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking
Police say Walker had an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Auburn police arrested 22-year-old Kawon Walker on Saturday on drug trafficking charges.

Police say Walker had an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking and was found after officers responded to reports of domestic violence at 66 Dunn Street in Auburn.

According to police, investigators followed a trail of blood left by Walker who cut himself while breaking a window during his escape from the apartment.

Police say they found him hiding in another nearby apartment as well as a backpack he stashed, which contained $14,000 worth of crystal meth, and money suspected of being profits from drug trafficking.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MaineDOT warns of new I-95 traffic pattern due to bridge project in Hampden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Starting Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic to a temporary diversion road at the East Bridge over the Souadabscook Stream.

Back To School

Psychologist offers advice on talking to your kids about returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Doctor David Prescott a psychologist from Acadia Hospital says an unknown future is one of the leading causes of anxiety. He says it's totally normal for kids, parents and school staff alike to feel anxious due to an uncertain school schedule.

News

Maine Education Association speaks on “Returning to Classroom” safety requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Department of Education updated its “Framework for Returning to Classroom Instruction” last Friday.

Local

Property dispute in Dover-Foxcroft results in some unusual architecture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
A man in Dover-Foxcroft cut his neighbor's garage in half over a boundary dispute

Local

Free software writing program recruiting applicants for Fall of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Code Maine Coding Academy is an online program designed to train students to be software developers.

Latest News

News

MaineDOT warns of new traffic pattern on I-95 in Hampden

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beginning Wednesday July 22nd, the MaineDOT will be shifting northbound traffic on I-95 in Hampden to a temporary diversion roadway.

News

Bangor boy getting kidney transplant from living donor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We told you about six-year-old Bentley this winter and how he's been dealing with kidney disease since birth.

News

UMS preparing to open campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny With Lower Humidity Tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clearing Skies Tonight, Mostly Sunny With Lower Humidity Tomorrow

Local

Summer drama camp held in Sangerville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drama camp is a bit different this year, but staff say they're glad to be operating

Back To School

Back to School: RSU 25 planning for fall return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
School officials continue to work on plans for re-opening amid a pandemic.