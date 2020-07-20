Auburn man arrested on drug trafficking charges

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Auburn police arrested 22-year-old Kawon Walker on Saturday on drug trafficking charges.

Police say Walker had an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking and was found after officers responded to reports of domestic violence at 66 Dunn Street in Auburn.

According to police, investigators followed a trail of blood left by Walker who cut himself while breaking a window during his escape from the apartment.

Police say they found him hiding in another nearby apartment as well as a backpack he stashed, which contained $14,000 worth of crystal meth, and money suspected of being profits from drug trafficking.

