Warm and Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front passed through the state today with increased the humidity across the region. This will only allow for lows to drop back to the upper 60s to mid 70s for much of the state tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible as well.

The hottest day of this warm and humid stretch looks to be tomorrow. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. It will be quite humid out ahead of a cold front that will push through from north to south. Heat index values in Central Maine will approach the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon. It will be a little cooler along the coast and across the north as the cold front will pass through earlier in the day. It will be hazy with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially during the afternoon. The humidity decreases in quite a big way for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. High pressure will build in for the day on Wednesday. Along with that will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, a few evening and nighttime showers are possible Wednesday night. A warm front will pass through the state on Thursday. Along with this will be variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The humidity will also increase. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows will fall back to the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday; Hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures will run in the mid 80s to lower 90s. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s across Central Maine. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low humidity as well. There is the threat for a few evening and nighttime showers. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Increasing humidity and cloudiness. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as well. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

