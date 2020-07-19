Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

As of now, we know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts. For 45 of those accounts, the attackers were able to initiate a password reset, login to the account, and send Tweets. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 18, 2020

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.

We’re sharing a blog post that collects the latest on our investigation. It reiterates what we’ve already shared here, and includes a few new findings. https://t.co/8mN4NYWZ3O — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 18, 2020

