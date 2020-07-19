Advertisement

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - I scream, you scream. We all scream for National Ice Cream day!

Since 1984, we celebrate the holiday on the third Sunday of every July.

We headed down to the Maine Scoop Dairy Bar in Hermon earlier Sunday.

Where they provide a drive up for those who wish to stay in the safety of their cars.

But they also have the traditional window and picnic tables as well.

Throughout the summer, safety has been their top priority.

”We’ve been wearing masks when we interact with customers, we wear gloves at all times. And we have sanitizer, we actually put out some sanitizer. And the drive through has been our biggest thing because some people are still afraid to walk up to the windows. The weather has been really hot and you need to something to cool down so I suggest getting some ice cream. It’s a good treat since you’ve been stuck inside so get some ice cream,” said Allison Treat, from the Maine Scoop.

The Maine Scoop closes Sunday at 8, so there’s still time to get your frosty fix.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.