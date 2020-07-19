Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - I scream, you scream. We all scream for National Ice Cream day!

Since 1984, we celebrate the holiday on the third Sunday of every July.

We headed down to the Maine Scoop Dairy Bar in Hermon earlier Sunday.

Where they provide a drive up for those who wish to stay in the safety of their cars.

But they also have the traditional window and picnic tables as well.

Throughout the summer, safety has been their top priority.

”We’ve been wearing masks when we interact with customers, we wear gloves at all times. And we have sanitizer, we actually put out some sanitizer. And the drive through has been our biggest thing because some people are still afraid to walk up to the windows. The weather has been really hot and you need to something to cool down so I suggest getting some ice cream. It’s a good treat since you’ve been stuck inside so get some ice cream,” said Allison Treat, from the Maine Scoop.

The Maine Scoop closes Sunday at 8, so there’s still time to get your frosty fix.

