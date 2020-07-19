Advertisement

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Education leaders are asking for community support as they say that shifting funds for systemic change work is "challenging."
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A new campaign called "Addressing the Opportunity Gap" is raising money to support equity work in Portland Public Schools.

The group Foundation for Portland Public Schools announced a strategic plan which included providing additional support for English language learners and the creation of pilot program to specifically benefit students of color.

The group is also seeking ways to incorporate African and Wabanaki studies in the curriculum of all three public high schools in Portland.

The director of Foundation for Portland Public Schools says inequities have always existed in our schools, but the coronavirus pandemic has made them more obvious.

"One of the [examples of inequities] is access to Internet and technology," said Andrea Weisman Summers, the director of FPPS. "Even though the district has provided one for one devices for high school and middle school students, some students don't necessarily have Internet at home."

According to Weisman Summers, the majority of students who struggled to connect remotely were disproportionately low-income students and English language learners.

Education leaders are asking for community support as they say that shifting funds for systemic change work is "challenging."

"Portland voters are generous supporters of our schools. But we still have many unmet needs," said Xavier Botana, the superintendent of Portland Public Schools. "The Foundation was created to leverage the energy and passion of our community to targeted and specific unmet needs. In this particular moment in our city, state and country, it is clear that we must do more than what we're doing to close the opportunity gaps, and I am hopeful that Portlanders will rally to this campaign."

Portland Public Schools is the most diverse school district in Maine, with 47 percent of students identifying as BIPOC and over 60 languages spoken at home.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.