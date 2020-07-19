One person hospitalized following accident in Alton
Police say the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The crash happened just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on the Hudson Road in Alton.
No other details have been released. We will update you when more information becomes available.
