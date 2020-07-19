Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

YORK, Maine (WMTW) -Police were called to the intersection of Route 1 and Logging Road in York Saturday afternoon for a head-on crash between a car and a motorcycle.

According to police, both drivers were seriously injured. York Ambulance paramedics treated both drivers, and eventually transported both to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

The Maine Warden Service was requested to reconstruct the crash, which is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The York Police Department request any witnesses to this crash please contact their Department.

