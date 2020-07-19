Mapleton home damaged in fire

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Mapleton.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the back doorway and was able to quickly put the fire out.

The damage was contained to just the kitchen area.

Officials say no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

