Advertisement

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fire Truck
Fire Truck(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Mapleton.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the back doorway and was able to quickly put the fire out.

The damage was contained to just the kitchen area.

Officials say no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine