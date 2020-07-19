Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
The number of active cases increased by 29 Sunday.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 117.
The 41 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,687.
422 are active, up 29 from Saturday.
3,266 are confirmed. 421 are probable.
A total of 3,148 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 since Saturday.
Two additional deaths were reported Saturday, one of which was a man from Androscoggin County in his 20′s, the other a man was in his 90′s from York County. The man from Androscoggin County is the youngest death related to COVID-19 reported to the Maine CDC.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 117
- Total cases: 3,687
- Confirmed cases: 3,266
- Probable cases: 421
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%
- Patients recovered: 3,148
- Active cases: 422
- Currently hospitalized: 9
- Patients in intensive care unit: 8
- Patients on ventilators: 5
