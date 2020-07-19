Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 117.

The 41 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,687.

422 are active, up 29 from Saturday.

3,266 are confirmed. 421 are probable.

A total of 3,148 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 since Saturday.

COVID-19 Stats, July 19 (WABI)

Two additional deaths were reported Saturday, one of which was a man from Androscoggin County in his 20′s, the other a man was in his 90′s from York County. The man from Androscoggin County is the youngest death related to COVID-19 reported to the Maine CDC.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 117

Total cases: 3,687

Confirmed cases: 3,266

Probable cases: 421

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%

Patients recovered: 3,148

Active cases: 422

Currently hospitalized: 9

Patients in intensive care unit: 8

Patients on ventilators: 5

