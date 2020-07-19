Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The number of active cases increased by 29 Sunday.
COVID-19 Stats Sunday, July 19
COVID-19 Stats Sunday, July 19(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 117.

The 41 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,687.

422 are active, up 29 from Saturday.

3,266 are confirmed. 421 are probable.

A total of 3,148 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 since Saturday.

COVID-19 Stats, July 19
COVID-19 Stats, July 19(WABI)

Two additional deaths were reported Saturday, one of which was a man from Androscoggin County in his 20′s, the other a man was in his 90′s from York County. The man from Androscoggin County is the youngest death related to COVID-19 reported to the Maine CDC.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 117
  • Total cases: 3,687
  • Confirmed cases: 3,266
  • Probable cases: 421
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%
  • Patients recovered: 3,148
  • Active cases: 422
  • Currently hospitalized: 9
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 8
  • Patients on ventilators: 5

