Maine bear hunters can start setting out bait soon

Hunters are allowed to start laying bait on Aug. 1.
FILE--A black bear looks for food in the sagebrush near a main road in Yellowstone National Park in this file photo taken Thursday, Aug. 14, 1997, in Wyoming. The bear's presence drew a crowd of onlookers causing a minor traffic jam. Twenty years after park officials took efforts to reduce the feeding of bears by humans along the roads, thereby reducing &amp;quot;bear jams,&amp;quot; roadside bears have returned seeking natural food along road corridors that may be some of the last vacant bear habitat left in the park. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s fall hunting seasons are getting closer, as bear hunters in the state can start setting bait for bears in less than two weeks.

The bear hunt lasts from late August to late November, but most of it takes place in the first few weeks, when it’s legal to lure bears with bait.

Hunters are allowed to start laying bait on Aug. 1.

The fall deer, moose and turkey seasons all follow the start of the bear hunt. Those animals make up the state’s “big four” game animals.

