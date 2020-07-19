Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Curran Homestead Village boasts many items from the mid 1800's, until the 1920's.

They're moving on though, from their previous location in Newfield on the New Hampshire border.

And are hoping to open up a small historical replica village in Orrington.

“Our plan is to present school field trip programming here. And so we anticipate having one or two schools busses each day between May and June,” said Robert Schmick, the Museum’s Director.

Something they did at their old location in Newfield.

“So in the field we are going to construct the bulk of our village. And there’s going to be kind of a tear drop circle that one can take a car and drive around. And in the village green, the jewel in the crown is our carousel building. With an 1894 horse carousel that you can ride,” said Schmick.

This past weekend they have been raising funds by selling some of their donated items from then, and now.

But one rare item they've been gifted over and over, is one they're giving away.

“We have taken on many pump organs through the years. It’s kind of a phenomena because the generation that played these pump organs and had them in their homes for many generations are downsizing. And this is kind of a large piece of furniture to have. We have about 6 we’re looking to find homes for,” said Schmick.

Lucky for them they were able to find someone to take on one of their larger organs.

“Roughly 7 foot tall, gothic style pump organ from 1902. The others are down at the Newfield site in storage,” said Schmick.

The Curran Homestead Village says the organs are free but are accepting donations.

If you’d like to reach out to them, you can email thecurranhomestead@gmail.com.

