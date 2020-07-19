Advertisement

First Maine Windjammer sets sail in Rockland, most captains opted to cancel their season

Six other fleet captains have opted to cancel trips this season and are looking to set sail next year instead.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The first Maine Windjammer set sail on Saturday after a series of coronavirus-related hurdles canceled the season for most captains.

Typically sails are set by Memorial Day, but this year’s season was put on hold.

Windjammer trips have to comply with the same CDC safety guidelines that lodging and restaurants on land do.

The first captain to set sail on Saturday was anxious to do so.

"I can't wait to get back out there and see some islands," said Capt. J.R. Braugh, of the Ladona Schooner. "I'm tired of looking at the cove here and the dock system. It's great but I rather be looking at islands."

Six other fleet captains have opted to cancel trips this season and are looking to set sail next year instead.

