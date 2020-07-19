Advertisement

BIW union to meet with federal mediator next week

That meeting is scheduled for 10:30 am Tuesday morning, according to Local S6 business manager Jay Wadleigh.
(WABI)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020
BATH, Maine (WMTW) -Union officials from Bath Iron Works plan to meet with a federal mediator next week.

The strike has been going on for nearly a month.

Recently there have been no signs of an agreement between BIW and the union representing roughly 4,300 workers.

Union members say the strike comes in response to the company’s use of subcontractors, work rules and seniority.

