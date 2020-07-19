Advertisement

Absentee voting smooth in Maine, but big test is November

The state’s July 14 primary shattered previous records for absentee ballot use in a primary.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Town clerks and state officials in Maine are turning their eyes toward November after a dress rehearsal that proved the state can run an election that relies much more heavily on absentee ballots.

Residents took out more than 200,000 of the ballots, which was nearly six times the total from the June 2018 primary. But Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says the real test is November.

Dunlap says municipalities and the state might need to make some additional tweaks, but he’s confident Maine election results will be available on general election night later this year.

