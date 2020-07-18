Advertisement

South American hawk that found its way to Maine is now memorialized in Deering Oaks

A bronze statue was unveiled at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Friday to honor a great black hawk that made its home there.
Courtesy: WMTW
Courtesy: WMTW(WMTW)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -A bird that had no business being in Maine is now memorialized in a Portland park.

A bronze statue was unveiled at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Friday to honor a great black hawk that made its home there.
A bronze statue was unveiled at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Friday to honor a great black hawk that made its home there.(WMTW)

A bronze statue was unveiled at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Friday to honor a great black hawk that made its home there.

The hawk, which is native to South America, was first spotted in Maine in late 2018 and drew huge crowds. It died in January 2019 from frostbite.

To put it in perspective, staff at Maine Audubon say seeing the great black hawk in Deering Oaks was the equivalent to seeing a zebra in Baxter State Park.

The nonprofit Friends of Deering Oaks Park wanted to honor the bird with a sculpture, and award-winning artist David Smus stepped up to the plate.

"This is commemorating a significant event that drew the whole community to the park to say, 'what is this doing here' and to learn about how it survived for two and a half months in a totally alien climate," Friends of Deering Oaks Park President Anne Pringle said.

The hawk was recognized as the “craziest vagrant of 2019” by the American Birding Association.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.