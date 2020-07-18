Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of low pressure to our southwest will advance into our region throughout the afternoon. Along with this low, will be increased heat and humidity today. There will be areas of fog this morning, most of this should dissipate throughout the morning hours. It may linger later along the coastline. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected for much of the day. However, as we head into the afternoon, an isolated, pop-up shower or brief thunderstorm is possible. Best chance in Central and Northern Maine. Highs today will top out in the 80s for much of the state, a little cooler along the coast. It will be muggy this afternoon as well. A weak area of high pressure builds well to our south tonight, skies will remain partly to mostly clear with patchy fog developing once again. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A warm front will move through tomorrow and it will turn even more humid with similar temperatures as today. Highs will run in the 80s for most, upper 80s for Central Maine. It will be mainly dry throughout the day on Sunday with morning fog, otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies. The hottest day of the next several looks to be Monday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. It will be quite humid out ahead of a cold front that will push through from north to south. Heat index values in Central Maine will approach the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon. It will be a little cooler along the coast and across the north as the cold front will pass through earlier in the day. It will be hazy with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially during the afternoon. The humidity decreases in quite a big way for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and muggy. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, however, most will remain dry. Warmer, highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state, cooler along the immediate coast. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Areas of fog, otherwise partly to mostly clear. Lows will fall back to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds light out of the south.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies expected. Very warm and humid, highs will run in the 80s across the state, warmest in Central Maine, coolest along the coast.

Monday; Hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures will run in the mid 80s to lower 90s. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s across Central Maine. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

