Max Linn to appear on ballot for U.S. Senate after challenger drops petition

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A Bar Harbor businessman will appear on the ballot for U.S. Senate after a petition challenge was dropped.

Max Linn is running as an Independent.

Former Republican state Senator Mary Small was challenging the validity of Linn's signatures to qualify for the upcoming election.

At a hearing on Thursday, her lawyer asked for an extension until Monday.

Small withdrew her challenge on Friday, canceling that hearing.

Linn is running two years after a failed attempt to compete in the 2018 Republican primary.

Also on the ballot,- incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and Independent Lisa Savage.

