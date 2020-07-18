Maine Maritime Academy will not participate in athletic competition during fall semester

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy announcing today they have decided to not compete in fall semester athletics. They cited travel and competition risks associated with COVID-19. The Mariners told their conferences NAC and the NEWMAC they would not be participating until spring semester. The University of New England followed suit announced it is cancelling fall sports due to COVID-19 precautions...

