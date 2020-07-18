Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, including a man in his 20s from Androscoggin County
The man from Androscoggin County is the youngest person for whom a death related to COVID-19 has been reported to Maine CDC.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 10 new cases on Saturday.
The additional deaths reported are a man in his 20s from Androscoggin County and a man in his 90s from York County.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 117.
The 10 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,646.
393 are active, down 14 from Friday.
3,252 are confirmed. 394 are probable.
A total of 3,136 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 since Friday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 117
- Total cases: 3,646
- Confirmed cases: 3,252
- Probable cases: 394
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%
- Patients recovered: 3,136
- Active cases: 393
- Currently hospitalized: 9
- Patients in intensive care unit: 8
- Patients on ventilators: 5
