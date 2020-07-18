Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, including a man in his 20s from Androscoggin County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 10 new cases on Saturday.

The additional deaths reported are a man in his 20s from Androscoggin County and a man in his 90s from York County.

The man from Androscoggin County is the youngest person for whom a death related to COVID-19 has been reported to Maine CDC.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 117.

The 10 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,646.

393 are active, down 14 from Friday.

3,252 are confirmed. 394 are probable.

A total of 3,136 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 since Friday.

1/Good morning-here's a snapshot of the #COVID19 situation in #Maine. @MEPublicHealth is reporting 3646 total cases (+10), 3252 confirmed and 394 probable. 3136 have recovered (+22). — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 18, 2020

3/Based on 1482 #COVID19 PCR tests reported in #Maine, our one-day #positivity rate was 1.01%. That moves our 7-day weighted PCR positivity rate down to 1.07%. The nationwide rate is 9%. pic.twitter.com/8g9UaBWMmO — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 18, 2020

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 117

Total cases: 3,646

Confirmed cases: 3,252

Probable cases: 394

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.13%

Patients recovered: 3,136

Active cases: 393

Currently hospitalized: 9

Patients in intensive care unit: 8

Patients on ventilators: 5

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.