Husson will not participate in sports contests during fall semester

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University announcing it will not participate in athletic competitions during the 2020 fall semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

Husson’s football conference, the Commonwealth Coast Conference, has suspended athletic competitions for the fall as well.

Head coach Nat Clark says they are devastated as a group. They are looking to try to do something in the spring like Maine football is hoping for.

