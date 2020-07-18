Advertisement

Aroostook County man injured following rollover crash

One man was sent to the hospital following an early morning crash on Route 212 in Merrill.
Courtesy: Maine State Police
Courtesy: Maine State Police
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
MERRILL, Maine (WABI) - A Merrill man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash in Aroostook County.

It happened on Route 212 in Merrill just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Maine State Police say the injuries to 33-year-old Patrick Sawyer are non-life threatening.

Officials say Sawyer was heading westbound when he lost control of his truck.

We’re told he hit a guardrail then over corrected and crossed the center line.

He then struck an embankment and a tree before the truck came to rest on its side.

Officials say his passenger suffered minor injuries.

