Aroostook County man injured following rollover crash
One man was sent to the hospital following an early morning crash on Route 212 in Merrill.
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
MERRILL, Maine (WABI) - A Merrill man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash in Aroostook County.
It happened on Route 212 in Merrill just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday.
Maine State Police say the injuries to 33-year-old Patrick Sawyer are non-life threatening.
Officials say Sawyer was heading westbound when he lost control of his truck.
We’re told he hit a guardrail then over corrected and crossed the center line.
He then struck an embankment and a tree before the truck came to rest on its side.
Officials say his passenger suffered minor injuries.
