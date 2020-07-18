Advertisement

37th annual Maine Audubon Loon Count held

The citizen scientists spend their Saturday morning trying to provide a glimpse of Maine's loon population.
The citizen scientists spend their Saturday morning trying to provide a glimpse of Maine's loon population.(Brianna Bires)
By Brianna Bires
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the past 37 years thousands of volunteers have participated in the Maine Audubon Loon Count.

The citizen scientists spend their Saturday morning trying to provide a glimpse of Maine's loon population.

Pat Edsall says, ”It certainly has a lot to do with the loon population in the state of Maine, how it is fairing. But also the lake quality because loons will not stay on a lake that is not clear enough to fish and be able to survive.”

David and Patricia Edsall have been counting loons for many years and say it is very popular on Branch Lake.

She adds, “I have a waiting list. People make it a family affair. It’s just fun to do and it’s disappointing when we come back and we haven’t seen any. It’s always exciting when someone says oh yes I have seen a loon. I’ve seen a chick or I have seen 4 adults.”

Saturday there were more than 40 volunteers that covered 23 sections of Branch.

"We are right in the middle of our section now."

David says loons are the "canary in the coal mine" when it comes to the health of the lake.

David Edsall says, “I think we are the 4th clearest lake in the state. Thirty to thirty-five feet of visibility and loons fish by swimming underwater and catching their fish so they have to have good visibility.”

Last year the Maine Audubon estimated a population of over 3-thousand loons and nearly 400 chicks for the southern half of the state.

He adds, “We have 2 to 4 chicks usually that are born but in the last several years’ none of them have made it or have been seen on the day of the count. Only about 1 out of 4 chicks survive.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm & Muggy Tonight, Hazy, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

News

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
National Ice Cream Day

News

National Ice Cream Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
National Ice Cream Day

News

Historical museum offers away rare instrument during move to Orrington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organs offered by museum

News

Pump Organs being given away

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ogunquit man dead after head-on crash in York

Updated: 7 hours ago
Brian Aromando, 57, of Ogunquit, was riding on the motorcycle, and later died at the hospital, police said.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 41 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

News

Another invasive plant found in central Maine lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

News

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few showers north, otherwise very warm and humid this afternoon

News

Portland Public Schools launch new campaign to bridge opportunity gap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Portland Public Schools are the most diverse school group in Maine

News

Mapleton home damaged in fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials say the fire broke out at a home on State Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.