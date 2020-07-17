Young Orrington girl continues her mission to “save all the kitties”

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - We introduced you to McKenna LaBrie a few years ago and while she’s gotten a bit taller, her love for cats remains steadfast.

For the past 5 years McKenna has been hosting a lemonade stand during Orrington's Old Home Week to raise money for the Forgotten Felines of Maine.

The sweet treat is quite popular among bargain hunters and we’ve been after her recipe for years.

She’s still not letting it slip.

But if you ask her about cats, “They’re cute and cuddly and furry and awesome,” she says.

Her meow--ssion started when her best friend Mowgli needed an expensive life-saving surgery.

After saving him, she wanted to do more and her efforts have paid off.

”I’ve raised over $20,000 for the kitties,” says McKenna.

Pamela Hansberry of Forgotten Felines of Maine says, ”We can’t save them all but we can save the ones that cross our path and thanks to McKenna we can really help accomplish that goal.”

This feline fanatic isn’t giving up anytime soon. She plans to continue her lemonade stand.

She's even looking to help more animals in her future by becoming a vet.

“McKenna is our hero,” says Hansberry.

If you’d like to snag some of McKenna’s lemonade and help her save all the kitties you can visit her on Pleasant Hill Lane in Orrington tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can also donate online.

