Unum study shows uptick in injuries during DIY projects

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As the pandemic has lasted for months now, have you found yourself taking on more at home projects?

If so, you aren’t alone.

And if you’ve gotten hurt doing them - you aren’t alone either.

A recent study by the insurance company Unum shows there has been a large rise in people attempting DIY tasks.

As that has happened, they’ve also seen an uptick in people filing claims because they hurt themselves in the process. In particular, younger people.

“11% of folks had an accident that required medical attention,” says Ashley Shope, Assistant VP, Unum. “Not just something minor, but something that required medical attention with 13% of millennials seeking treatment and even higher with 24% of Gen Z.”

TV5 asked if she was saying that younger people don’t know how to run a power tool.

“No, maybe they just have more gumption and are willing to take on bigger projects,” she replied.

They say the majority of expenses have come from emergency room visits and follow up appointments.

So, some advice: before you DIY, make sure things are set with your HSA.

