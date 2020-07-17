Advertisement

Ranked choice voting tabulation begins for 2nd Congressional District republican primary race

Maine State House
Maine State House
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ranked Choice tabulation started Friday for the second Congressional District republican primary race.

This comes after none of the republican candidates won more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s race.

Although Eric Brakey and Adrienne Bennett conceded to Dale Crafts, the ranked choice votes will need to be calculated to declare Crafts the winner.

“If you have a multi candidate race, people rank their preferences in order, you eliminate candidates and you add those votes to the remaining candidates until somebody’s 50% plus one vote in the final round,” said Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. “So on round one on election day Dale Crafts came out with about 44.5% of the votes, so we have to complete the tabulation by going through this process, so thats why we’re doing this to have an accurate complete tabulation of the vote.”

The recent ranked choice voting repeal effort was rejected after they were unable to reach the required number of signatures to make a ballot.

This will make Maine the first state ever to use ranked choice voting in a presidential election.

Dunlap said they are expecting to release results in about a week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

