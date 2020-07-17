Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Humid Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An approaching warm front and a high to our east brought Maine a cool, cloudy and at times showery Friday. High temps across much of Maine held in the upper 50s to mid 60s, which was about 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Scattered showers this evening will come to an end as the warm front slides off to our east. The sky will partially clear later tonight, but an increasingly humid air-mass will lead to areas of dense fog forming, especially near the coast.

Patchy morning fog tomorrow will burn off first inland and then later closer to the coast. Building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions tomorrow and Sunday as high temps likely climb into the mid 80s to low 90s both days away from the coastline. A couple of weak disturbances aloft may kick off a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday, mainly across northern parts of Maine, but many areas will likely remain rain free both weekend days.

Monday will likely be another warm and muggy day across New England, but a cold front will likely trigger a round of scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the Pine Tree State. High pressure moving into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and warm Tuesday. A storm approaching from the west will likely trigger off a round of showers and thundershowers across our region Wednesday.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, areas of dense fog, with a light south breeze and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Early low clouds and fog then partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, with a southwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, and humid, high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely and high temps in the 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, with high temps in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and scattered thundershowers likely, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

