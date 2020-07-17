Moose on the loose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man had a surprise visitor to his backyard Friday morning.

Dave Pickering was in his home office when he heard something crashing through the woods behind his home.

He was surprised to find a moose standing there and started filming.

He says he’s lived in his home since 2006 and had seen deer, but never a moose.

”It was standing right next to the hot tub, then I followed it around the house. Was able to see it cross the road. Very surprised to see something that majestic close up. It’s very astonishing and really kind of a neat way to start the day.”

The moose trotted off across his neighbor's lawn before disappearing.

If you encounter a moose, it’s always best to maintain a safe distance and keep something solid between you and the animal.

