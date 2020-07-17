Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 38 new cases

Autoplay Caption

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new coronavirus-related death and 38 new cases on Friday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died increases to 115.

The 38 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,636.

A total of 3,114 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 20 over the past 24 hours.

Maine also has 407 active cases, which is an increase of 17 from Thursday.

The Maine CDC announced three new outbreaks at greater Portland businesses during Thursday's briefing.

11 people have tested positive at American Roots in Westbrook, three people have tested positive at Corsetti's in Westbrook, and three have tested positive at the Goodwill Distribution Center in Gorham, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

All three facilities have voluntarily closed and are undergoing deep-cleaning.

Shah said the CDC is also continuing its investigation into an outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 115

Total cases: 3,636

Confirmed cases: 3,239

Probable cases: 397

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.19%

Patients recovered: 3,114

Active cases: 407

Currently hospitalized: 13

Patients in intensive care unit: 11

Patients on ventilators: 4

