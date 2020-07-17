Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 38 new cases

A woman in her 80s from Penobscot County has become the latest to die with coronavirus. The state's death toll now stands at 115.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new coronavirus-related death and 38 new cases on Friday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died increases to 115.

The 38 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,636.

A total of 3,114 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 20 over the past 24 hours.

Maine also has 407 active cases, which is an increase of 17 from Thursday.

The Maine CDC announced three new outbreaks at greater Portland businesses during Thursday's briefing.

11 people have tested positive at American Roots in Westbrook, three people have tested positive at Corsetti's in Westbrook, and three have tested positive at the Goodwill Distribution Center in Gorham, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

All three facilities have voluntarily closed and are undergoing deep-cleaning.

Shah said the CDC is also continuing its investigation into an outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 115
  • Total cases: 3,636
  • Confirmed cases: 3,239
  • Probable cases: 397
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.19%
  • Patients recovered: 3,114
  • Active cases: 407
  • Currently hospitalized: 13
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 11
  • Patients on ventilators: 4

